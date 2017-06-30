Products Impacted: Genium Consolidated Feed



What you need to know



As informed in Data Technical News Nordic #2017 - 23, Genium Consolidated Feed was upgraded to the MIFID related GCF version 3.5 on July 3. Unfortunately, we have to postpone until July 10.



Sorry for any inconvenience.



Please see the earlier notice here: https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=780 798&lang=en



Where can I find additional information?



Market Data products: dataproducts@nasdaq.com