Barcelona, 2017-06-30 16:11 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco International Development Limited ("Melco International" or "the Company", HKEX Code: 200) today announced that the Company considers the project at the Center for Recreation and Tourism ("CRT") to be an exciting tourist opportunity in Europe. However, Melco International has decided not to participate in the current bidding process owing to other committed development projects in the pipeline. The Company thanks the Government of Catalonia for their collaboration and guidance during these years. Global Expansion remains an important strategy of the company.



Melco International is looking forward to keep working with the Catalan Government, the local authorities and local partners for exploring future opportunities at the CRT.



Entertaining Possibilities • Achieving Growth



About Melco International Development Limited Founded in 1910 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1927, Melco International Development Limited ("Melco International", HKEX Code: 200) was among the first one hundred companies established in Hong Kong. Today, under the leadership of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lawrence Ho, Melco International has become a world leader in the leisure and entertainment sector with operations in China, Philippines and Russia. The Group has also secured the first casino resort licence in Cyprus. Its promising performance and distinctive leadership in the industry are also well recognized worldwide.



Melco International held a majority stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ ticker symbol "MLCO"), a leading developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The recent acquisition further bolsters the Group's financial position and enables its growth opportunities in Macau, Asia and around the world.



As a dynamic enterprise, Melco has garnered numerous accolades for excellence in corporate governance and contribution to CSR. Melco has been honoured with the "Corporate Governance Asia Annual Recognition Award" by Corporate Governance Asia magazine for the eleventh year in 2016. It is also the first entertainment company to receive the "Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards" by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy of the Hong Kong Baptist University.



For more information about Melco, please visit www.melco-group.com.



Media Enquiries Melco International Development Limited Maggie Ma Tel: (852) 3151 3767 Email: maggiema@melco-group.com Fax: (852) 3162 8375