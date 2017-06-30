Cloud-Based Learning Management System Market, 2022

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud-Based Learning Management System Market - Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The advancements in technology, rising use of mobile devices, and internet penetration have transformed the world of learning and development. Although traditional classrooms and face to face interaction are still prevalent, there is a rising number of schools, universities, and enterprises opting to train and inform the learners via the web. The acquisition of Lynda.com by LinkedIn and $135 million of funds raised by Pluralsight can perfectly explain the booming online learning industry.

LMS is one of the most impactful types of business tool and is revolutionizing the way people learn as an employee or as a student. With its availability on the cloud, the products and solutions are now cost effective and relevant to wider sections of society, institutions, and organizations. Modern cloud-based LMS are rich in functionalities and have relatively better integration capabilities. At present, with the availability of new vendors and better capabilities, the enterprises and institutions are reviewing their traditional LMS and are likely to switch to the cloud-based LMS.

LMS has a significant number of users in academics & education industry, followed by IT organizations. In addition, the system has found applications in several sectors and sub-sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, event management, NGOs, real estate, public agencies, software development, digital marketing agencies, and various others. For instance, healthcare and manufacturing sectors utilize LMS to get rid of regulatory burdens, while consulting firms use it for onboarding, training, and certification. The cloud-based LMS has already gained popularity, with the majority of the end-users already moved to a hosted learning platform.

A right e-learning standard is necessary to make the learning content, available from various vendors, agile with the LMS. Course authors develop content in a certain modality and are required to pack the file as per the standard. Several standards have been developed so far for the packaged learning content. Major standards are SCORM, AICC, xAPI/Tin Can, LTI, and Cmi5. The demand is for high integrational capabilities and high customization & personalization. The present modern LMS boasts all the necessary features and is still evolving. The users are now required to be aware of the entire product and its true value.

The LMS market constitutes several major vendors and hundreds of SMEs. In higher education, the majority of the LMS market is held by Blackboard, Canvas, and Moodle. While in the corporate market, four largest vendors holding the market are SAP SuccessFactors, Voniz, Saba Software, and SumTotal Systems. With the advent of hosted solutions, vendors are now focusing more on the development and sales of cost-effective cloud-based learning platforms. The market has also attracted several new entrants, and the number of players in the market has crossed more than 500. However, most of the share would still go to major players as existing customers are likely to stick to their vendors. Cost and features are certainly going to play a major role in the success in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)

3.3.2 Content Authoring Tools

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market definition

4.3 Market trends

4.4 Evolution of cloud based LMS

4.5 Ecosystem of cloud based LMS

4.6 Industry standards for cloud based LMS

4.6.1 Overview

4.6.1.1 AICC

4.6.1.2 SCORM

4.6.1.3 xAPI/Tin Can

4.6.1.4 Cmi5

4.6.1.5 LTI

4.7 Architecture

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Benefits of Cloud based LMS

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Reduced cost of training and education

5.2.1.2 Cloud benefits of accessibility, simplicity, and scalability

5.2.1.3 Rise in adoption of digital learning

5.2.1.4 Trend of BYOD

5.2.1.5 Replacement and upgradation of legacy systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security concerns

5.2.2.2 Technology adoption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 SME's and start-ups across Europe and Asia Pacific

5.2.3.2 e-content in different languages

5.2.3.3 Opportunities across wearables, augmented & virtual technologies

5.2.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

6 Applications: Market size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Progress management

6.1.2 Administration

6.1.3 Content management

6.1.4 Collaboration and communication

6.1.5 User management

7 User type: Market size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Corporate

7.1.2 Academic

8 Corporate Verticals: Market size & Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Retail

8.1.2 Manufacturing

8.1.3 BFSI

8.1.4 Healthcare

8.1.5 Government

8.1.6 IT & Telecom

8.1.7 Consulting

8.1.8 Others

9 Regions: Market Size & Analysis

10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 Blackboard

10.2 Instructure

10.3 Cornerstone OnDemand

10.4 D2L Corporation

10.5 SAP

11 Companies to watch for

11.1 Epignosis

11.2 Memopulse

11.3 SchoolKeep Inc

11.4 Docebo

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xm8lgq/cloudbased

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716