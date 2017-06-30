

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is planning a two-hour finale episode of 'Sense8', the sci-fi series that was abruptly canceled by the online video streaming service in early June after two seasons. The special is expected to air in 2018.



'Sense8' starred a multinational ensemble cast, with Tuppence Middleton, Brian Smith, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen, Max Riemelt, Tina Desai, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Jamie Clayton portraying eight strangers from different parts of the world who suddenly become 'sensates', human beings who are mentally and emotionally linked.



The show was created by sisters Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski along with J. Michael Straczynski for Netflix.



'After seeing that the cancellation was a total cluster, we decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve,' a spokesperson for Netflix said.



Lana Wachowski also announced in a public letter that the show was given a two-hour finale by Netflix.



'The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting. ... Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life,' Wachowski wrote.



'It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix's (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two hour special released next year,' Wachowksi added.



This will be the second time that Sense8 will be aired on Netflix as a on-off special. In December 2016, the series released a two-hour Christmas special due to a nearly two-year gap between its first and second season.



Netflix said on June 1 that Sense8 will not return for another season, amid media reports that the cost to produce an episode was estimated at $9 million. This is one of the few Netflix originals to get canceled.



