Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2017-07-06



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2020-12-01 1047 SE0001149311 5.00 % 625 +/- 250 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.50 % 500 +/- 250



Settlement date 2017-07-10



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on JUL 6, 2017



Highest permitted bid volume: 625 SEK million in issue SGB 1047 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1057



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)



ON JUL 6, 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se