Human Capital Management Market Worth 22.51 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Human Capital Management Marketby Software (Core HR, Workforce Management, Sourcing and Recruiting, Applicant Tracking System, Staffing Vendor Management), Services, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Human Capital Management (HCM) Market size expected to grow from USD 14.50 Billion in 2017 to USD 22.51 Billion by 2022, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 65 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 139 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Human Capital Management Market "

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/human-capital-management-market-193746782.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

HCM is growing gradually and being adopted by users to standardize processes for core Human Resources (HR) activities, workforce management, and talent management. Managing the widespread workforce located at different regions is one of the major driving forces for the growth of the HCM Market.

Core HR and workforce management are expected to be the largest contributors in the global HCM Market during the forecast period

Core HR software is a very basic requirement for any organization to administer its employee for functions, such as payroll and compensation management, benefits and claims management, personnel management, learning management, pension management, compliance management, and succession planning. Furthermore, considering the rising workforce of organizations, it becomes critical for the HR department to track and monitor the employees in order to efficiently manage the widespread workforce.

The consumer goods and retail vertical is expected to show a significant growth rate in terms of adoption of HCM-based solutions and services

The consumer goods and retail vertical is evolving and expected to grow rapidly, in terms of technological changes, customer needs, and employment. In order to gain more visibility and control over diversified and mixed workforce consisting of in-store employees, drivers, and field service providers, both internally and externally, the consumer goods and retail vertical has been focusing on adopting advanced solutions to efficiently manage their resources. Moreover, the increasing competition in the consumer goods and retail vertical has encouraged these enterprises to efficiently manage their resources and increase the profitability.

Request Report Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=193746782

With the growing technological advancements in North America, the region is expected to be the largest contributor of HCM solutions during the forecast period.

The North America region has been predominately concerned regarding the adoption of HCM solutions and services. The high adoption of digital technology across all major verticals helps the HCM Market to grow in North America, particularly in the US and Canada. The market is in the emerging stage in the regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Therefore, these regions exhibit immense scope for the adoption of HCM solutions. Additionally, the growing technological developments in the field of cloud, analytics, and the emergence of mobile technologies have led to the high adoption of HCM solutions in major verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), transportation and logistics, and healthcare.

Make an Enquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=193746782

The Human Capital Management Market consists of major players, such as Workday, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Kronos, Inc. (US), Automatic Data Processing, LLC (US), Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), SumTotal Systems, LLC (US), EmployWise (India), Paycom Software, Inc. (US), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (US), and PeopleStrategy, Inc. (US) in this market.

Browse Related Reports

Core HR Software Market by Software (Learning Management, Payroll and Compensation Management), Service, Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/core-human-resource-hr-software-market-81186018.html

Talent Management Software (TMS) Market by Solution (Talent Acquisition, Workforce Planning, Learning, Compensation, and Performance Management), by Services, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by Verticals, and by Regions - Trends and Forecasts to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/talent-management-software-market-58599319.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets