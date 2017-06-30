6,589 small-sized PV systems with a combined capacity of 136 MW were connected to the grid in May. Furthermore, the first large-scale solar plants selected in the first auction held in April 2015 are now coming online.

Solar registered significant growth in Germany in May with around 212.4 MW of newly installed PV systems. This capacity includes 76.4 MW of solar parks from the register for large-scale PV plants. Furthermore, there are 6,589 newly registered small-sized PV systems not exceeding 750 kW with a combined ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...