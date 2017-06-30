sprite-preloader
Asia-Pacific Online Language Training Market Growth at CAGR of 21.83%, 2017-2021

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Online Language Training Market in APAC 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The online language training in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 21.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the online language training in APAC for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the digital foreign language learning products and services provided by the language learning institutions and online language learning service providers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is embedded analytical features. Learners are interested in customizing the language learning content to suit their needs such as curriculum grades and college admissions process. These tools help them analyzing foreign language knowledge before starting the program while setting up preferred learning methods.

According to the report, one driver in the market is language learning delivery through online platform. Traditionally, the majority of language learning centers and schools in APAC offered language-learning courses in a classroom environment, wherein the faculty imparted foreign language sessions in a specified format. However, the advent of online methods of language learning changed this situation, and now language learning centers have the option to use language-learning software to develop in-house customized content.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased threat from open sources. The providers of online language learning materials and related services are facing a huge threat from open-source solution providers.

Key vendors

  • Linguatronics
  • New Oriental Education & Technology
  • Rosetta Stone
  • Sanako

Other prominent vendors

  • Berlitz
  • inlingua International
  • iTutorGroup
  • Onwards Learning
  • OKpanda
  • Sanoma
  • SANS

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by language

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Other prominent vendors

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wr4sts/online_language

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire