Asia-Pacific Online Language Training Market Growth at CAGR of 21.83%, 2017-2021

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Online Language Training Market in APAC 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The online language training in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 21.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the online language training in APAC for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the digital foreign language learning products and services provided by the language learning institutions and online language learning service providers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is embedded analytical features. Learners are interested in customizing the language learning content to suit their needs such as curriculum grades and college admissions process. These tools help them analyzing foreign language knowledge before starting the program while setting up preferred learning methods.



According to the report, one driver in the market is language learning delivery through online platform. Traditionally, the majority of language learning centers and schools in APAC offered language-learning courses in a classroom environment, wherein the faculty imparted foreign language sessions in a specified format. However, the advent of online methods of language learning changed this situation, and now language learning centers have the option to use language-learning software to develop in-house customized content.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased threat from open sources. The providers of online language learning materials and related services are facing a huge threat from open-source solution providers.

Key vendors



Linguatronics

New Oriental Education & Technology

Rosetta Stone

Sanako

Other prominent vendors



Berlitz

inlingua International

iTutorGroup

Onwards Learning

OKpanda

Sanoma

SANS

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by language



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Other prominent vendors



Part 16: Appendix



