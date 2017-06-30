Via Developments Plc - Announcement Further Fundraise

30 June 2017

GB00BYPBC438

VIA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(VIA' or 'the Company')

Further issue of £4,000,000 of 7 per cent. Debenture Stock

due 19 November 2020

Announcement Further Fundraise

The Directors of Via Developments Plc are pleased to announce a programme for the further issuance of up to £4,000,000 of 7per cent. Debenture Stock due 2020, with a nominal value of £1 each, of the Company (the "Debenture Stock"). The information in this announcement is included for the purpose of the admission to NEX. The Debenture Stock is expected to be issued in tranches, with the first tranche expected to be £100,000, and the balance of £3,900,000 being issued in tranches over the course of 2017. It is anticipated that the tranches will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market upon completion of each tranche.

The expected admission date of the first tranche of new Debenture Stock to be issued in connection with this Announcement is 3 July 2017.

The Company's 7 per cent. Debenture Stock was originally admitted to the NEX Exchange Growth Market on 5 November 2015. Since then approximately £4.5m of the Debenture Stock has been issued by the Company in twenty-five placings.

Company Information

Via Developments Plc was incorporated on 31 March 2015. The Company was established on the expertise of the Directors to achieve growth opportunities in the UK property market. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pyramid Court Investments Limited, a company that has been engaged in property investment and development primarily in the North West of England since 2010.

The intention is that the additional Debenture Stock issued in connection with this announcement will be used by the Company to fund the completion of the property development described in the Information Memorandum and fund other suitable property development opportunities in the UK.

The cashflows generated from the sales of the property developments will be used to (i) pay the interest on the Company's Debenture Stock, (ii) enable the Company to acquire other suitable property development opportunities in the UK and (iii) general corporate purposes.

The Company's registered office is at AMS Corporate, Queens Court, 24 Queen Street, Manchester, M2 5HX.

1. Directors

The Directors of the Company, are as follows:

Ivan McKeever (Chairman)

John Khan (Chief Executive Officer)

Stephen Khan (Chief Executive Officer)

Christopher Edwin Fry (Finance Director)

David John Harris (Director)

Michael Evans (Independent Non-Executive Director)

2. The Issue

The Company has applied for the new Debenture Stock to be issued in connection with this Announcement to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

Once an aggregate of £4m of the new Debenture Stock has been placed another Information Memorandum will be issued.

3. Information on the Debenture Stock

The new Debenture Stock bear interest from and including the applicable issue date at the rate of 7 per cent. interest per annum, payable annually in arrears on 31 December in each year. The new Debenture Stock will be redeemed by the Company on the 19 November 2020.

4. Capital Structure

4.1 Issued Capital

The issued share and loan capital of the Company as at the 30 June 2017 is as follows:

Issued Issued £ Number Ordinary Shares 382,000 382,000 Debenture Stock 4,498,857 4,498,857

4.2 Debenture Stock Significant Holdings

As at 30 June 2017, the following parties have an interest of more than 3% in the Debenture Stock of the Company:

DEBENTURE STOCK SIGNIFICANT HOLDING Name Debenture Stockholder Number of Issued Debenture Stock at Nominal Value £1 Percentage Debenture Stockholder JIM Nominees Limited 3,704,787 83% Reyker Securities Plc 103,914 2% Pershing Nominees Limited 690,156 15% Securities in Issue 4,498,857 100%

4.3 Shares in Public Hands

The Company has no share capital in public hands.

5. Clearing System

With effect from admission settlement of transactions in the new Debenture Stock will take place within CREST. Debenture Stockholder who wish to receive and retain certificated holdings will be able to do so.

CREST is a computerised share transfer and settlement system enabling securities to be held in electronic uncertificated form and transferred otherwise than by written instrument. The Articles permit the Company to issue Debenture Stock in uncertificated form in accordance with the CREST Regulations.

6. Document Available for Inspection

Copies of the Information Memorandum dated 30 June 2017 and each of the documents incorporated by reference into the Information Memorandum will be available free of charge during usual business hours on any weekday (Saturdays and public holidays excepted) at the offices of Alexander David Securities Limited at 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

