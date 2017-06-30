

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The recent slowdown in manufacturing output in the United Kingdom is likely to prove temporary in the coming months, as manufacturers gave overwhelmingly positive response to June's CBI industrial trends survey, Andrew Wishart, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The total order books rose to a near three-decade high of +16 in June, up from 19 in May, the Confederation of British Industry reported on June 22. It was also well above the previous post-crisis high of +11.



The economist observed that the strong gain in June was driven by a rise in export orders, which indicates that the fall in the pound is still boosting demand for British manufacturers.



But, the recent data released by ONS revealed that manufacturing output remained flat in April. Indeed, annual growth in manufacturing output ground to a halt in April.



Nonetheless, the CBI survey points to marked picked up in manufacturing growth in the coming months, Wishart noted.



Although, manufacturing output expectations edged lower, they were still consistent with quarterly manufacturing growth rebounding to 1.5 percent in the second quarter, up from 0.3 percent in the first quarter, the economist pointed out.



Overall, the strong CBI survey suggests that the recent weakness in manufacturing output in the hard data will prove temporary, the economist predicted.



'As a result, we continue to expect solid manufacturing and export growth to help offset the slowdown in consumer spending growth this year,' Wishart added.



