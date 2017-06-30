

Stagecoach Group plc



Transaction in own shares



In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's (the 'FCA') Listing Rule 12.4.6, Stagecoach Group plc announces that today, 30 June 2017, it purchased 184,927 ordinary shares of 125/228(th) pence each in the Company.



All of the shares purchased will be held by the Company in treasury and will be utilised to satisfy awards made under the Company's employee share schemes.



The prices per share paid for the shares purchased were:



Highest price: 188.600p Lowest price: 186.110p Average price: 187.4900p



Following the above purchase, Stagecoach Group plc holds 2,964,872 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 573,135,088.



The total number of voting rights in Stagecoach Group plc, excluding treasury shares as at 30 June 2017 is 573,135,088. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Stagecoach Group plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information, please contact:



Stagecoach Group plc



www.stagecoach.com



Mike Vaux, Company Secretary



01738 442111



30 June 2017



