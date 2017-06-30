Global market intelligence company Infiniti Research has recently completed a marketing intelligence study for a leading tire manufacturing company based out of Indonesia. The goal of the study was to gain insights on the competitive landscape of the tire industry and develop actionable strategies which will help in prudent decision making.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005118/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies identify new market opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Infiniti Research, "The last decade has seen the tire industry witness unprecedented changes in terms of both production and distribution, and due to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry, there is a high demand for both new and replacement tires." Although the tire industry is witnessing exponential growth, the market for replacement tires is subjected to several challenges including economic slowdown, fluctuating fuel prices, and retreading of tires.

A manufacturing company approached Infiniti Research to help them understand the growth prospects of the replacement tires market in targeted regions. The client also wanted to assess the competitive landscape, key leading players, distribution channel, product portfolio, and demography for the replacement tire market.

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti research's insights can help you

This study is comprised of exhaustive primary research consisting of interviews with leading stakeholders in the market. Organizations will gain a clear understanding of the market landscape, along with the possibilities of the industry in achieving competitive advantage through prudent decision making.

This study provides insights such as:

Identifying and assessing the most popular tire patterns in the market

Identifying the distribution channel of tires right from the manufacture to the retail segments

Understanding the brand position of leading vendors in the replacement market

Map of high impactful future market trends

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-assessment-replacement-tire-industry

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005118/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us