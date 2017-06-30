NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 30, 2017) - Cambridge Healthtech Institute, a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, announces the opening of the call for speakers for the 25 th International Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, taking place February 11-16, 2018 at the Moscone South Convention Center in San Francisco, CA.

Since its debut in 1993, the annual Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference has become one of the world's leading international events in the field of drug discovery, development and diagnostics. The Tri-Conference unites an ecosystem of 3,700 innovative thinkers and thought leaders throughout biotech, pharma and academia from around the world.

Spanning five days, the 2018 meeting includes 16 parallel conference tracks, 7 Symposia, Training Seminars, and 25 in-depth short courses. Compelling talks, including best practice case studies and joint partner presentations, will feature over 500 industry and academic colleagues discussing themes of cancer research, big data, molecular diagnostics, precision medicine, data science, human microbiome, point-of-care diagnostics, infectious diseases, and more.

Showcase your research and work at this influential meeting and help your colleagues and peers stay abreast of important updates and advances in the field.

Submit a speaking proposal online at http://www.TriConference.com/speaker-proposal -- deadline for submission is July 7 th .

For more information about the event, including pricing, exhibiting and sponsoring, visit: http://www.TriConference.com

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (www.healthtech.com)

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, CROs, academia, and niche service providers. CHI is renowned for its vast conference portfolio held worldwide including PepTalk, Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference, SCOPE Summit, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, PEGS Summit, Drug Discovery Chemistry, Biomarker World Congress, World Preclinical Congress, Next Generation Dx Summit and Discovery on Target. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett International, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation, Bio-IT World, Clinical Informatics News and Diagnostics World.

Contact:

Lisa Scimemi

Marketing Communications Director

lscimemi@healthtech.com