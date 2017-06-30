sprite-preloader
Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market 2014-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - An Indispensable Man-to-Machine Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile Speech Recognition Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Speech Recognition Software in US$ Thousand. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Amazon, Inc. (USA)
  • Apple, Inc. (USA)
  • AT&T, Inc. (USA)
  • Baidu, Inc. (China)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Google, Inc. (USA)
  • International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
  • LumenVox LLC (USA)
  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)
  • Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
  • Sensory, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Mobile Speech Recognition Technology: Delivering the Power of Speech to Mobile Devices
  • Speech Recognition Technology: An Indispensable Man-to-Machine Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices
  • Speech Recognition Integrating Voice Verification
  • Voice Search Gain Popularity
  • Nuance Communications
  • Google Now
  • Apple's Siri
  • Amazon's Alexa
  • Baidu's Deep Speech
  • Microsoft Cortana
  • IBM Watson
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
  • Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth in the Short-to- Medium Term Period
  • China's Speech Recognition Market: A Tough Nut to Crack for Google?

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Marketplace Characterized by High Degree of Competition
  • Select Third-Party Apps with Natural Language Speech Recognition Support
  • Alexa, Now, iFlytek, Siri and Cortana: Major Mobile Speech Recognition Platforms Globally
  • Nuance Communications Dominates the Global Speech Recognition Market
  • Low Entry Barriers Invite Smaller Players to Foray into the Market
  • Patent Activity Gains Momentum
  • A Review of Competition in Key Segments

3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

  • Growing Prominence of Voice-Based User Interface Technologies in Mobile Devices Drive Strong Market Growth
  • Sophisticated Conversational User Interfaces Set to Replace Graphical User Interface (GUI)
  • Advancements in Processing Power Improves Speech Recognition Efficiency
  • Robust Demand for Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
  • Mobile SMS: An Underutilized Feature with Huge Untapped Potential for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
  • Wearable & Hearable Devices: The Next Frontier to Conquer for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
  • Speech Recognition Coupled with Hearable Technology to Transform User Experience
  • Emerging IoT to Widen Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

4. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

  • Extremely Low Power Consuming Chip for Automatic-Speech Recognition
  • Notable Advances at Microsoft in Speech Recognition
  • Baidu's Deep Speech 2 Software is Three Times Faster than Human Texting
  • Embeddable, Continuous and Real-time Speech Recognition System
  • Liv.Ai Aids Machines to Interact in Native Language
  • Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs)
  • Developers Focus on Phoneme Accuracy Feature
  • Speech Recognition-enabled Self-Service Technology

5. MOBILE SPEECH RECOGNITION: AN OVERVIEW

  • Speech Recognition: An Introduction
  • History of Speech Recognition Systems
  • Timeline of Speech Recognition Technology
  • Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
  • Components of Mobile Speech Recognition System
  • Beneficiaries of Mobile Speech Recognition Systems
  • Classification of Speech Recognition Systems
  • Discrete and Continuous Systems
  • Large and Small Vocabulary Systems
  • Speaker Dependent and Independent Systems
  • Acoustic Echo Cancellation

6. SYSTEM/SOFTWARE LAUNCHES

  • Speechmatics Unveils Real-Time, Continuous Speech Recognition System
  • Google Releases New Speech Software Version
  • Google Develops Offline Speech Recognition System
  • HEAD acoustics Unveils VoCAS
  • Mail.Ru Group Rolls Out New version of ICQ for iOS and Android
  • SoundHound Launches Hound® Mobile Voice Interface

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • VoiceBox Technologies to Acquire Telisma
  • VIQ Solutions Partners with Nuance Communications
  • VocalZoom Inks Agreement with Cobalt Speech & Language
  • VocalZoom Collaborates with iFLYTEK
  • BigHand Signs Partnership Agreement with Kraft Kennedy

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x544j9/mobile_speech

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


