Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market 2014-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - An Indispensable Man-to-Machine Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile Speech Recognition Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Speech Recognition Software in US$ Thousand. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 26 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Amazon, Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Baidu, Inc. (China)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
- LumenVox LLC (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Sensory, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Mobile Speech Recognition Technology: Delivering the Power of Speech to Mobile Devices
- Speech Recognition Technology: An Indispensable Man-to-Machine Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices
- Speech Recognition Integrating Voice Verification
- Voice Search Gain Popularity
- Nuance Communications
- Google Now
- Apple's Siri
- Amazon's Alexa
- Baidu's Deep Speech
- Microsoft Cortana
- IBM Watson
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
- Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth in the Short-to- Medium Term Period
- China's Speech Recognition Market: A Tough Nut to Crack for Google?
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Marketplace Characterized by High Degree of Competition
- Select Third-Party Apps with Natural Language Speech Recognition Support
- Alexa, Now, iFlytek, Siri and Cortana: Major Mobile Speech Recognition Platforms Globally
- Nuance Communications Dominates the Global Speech Recognition Market
- Low Entry Barriers Invite Smaller Players to Foray into the Market
- Patent Activity Gains Momentum
- A Review of Competition in Key Segments
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
- Growing Prominence of Voice-Based User Interface Technologies in Mobile Devices Drive Strong Market Growth
- Sophisticated Conversational User Interfaces Set to Replace Graphical User Interface (GUI)
- Advancements in Processing Power Improves Speech Recognition Efficiency
- Robust Demand for Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
- Mobile SMS: An Underutilized Feature with Huge Untapped Potential for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
- Wearable & Hearable Devices: The Next Frontier to Conquer for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
- Speech Recognition Coupled with Hearable Technology to Transform User Experience
- Emerging IoT to Widen Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
4. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
- Extremely Low Power Consuming Chip for Automatic-Speech Recognition
- Notable Advances at Microsoft in Speech Recognition
- Baidu's Deep Speech 2 Software is Three Times Faster than Human Texting
- Embeddable, Continuous and Real-time Speech Recognition System
- Liv.Ai Aids Machines to Interact in Native Language
- Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs)
- Developers Focus on Phoneme Accuracy Feature
- Speech Recognition-enabled Self-Service Technology
5. MOBILE SPEECH RECOGNITION: AN OVERVIEW
- Speech Recognition: An Introduction
- History of Speech Recognition Systems
- Timeline of Speech Recognition Technology
- Mobile Speech Recognition Technology
- Components of Mobile Speech Recognition System
- Beneficiaries of Mobile Speech Recognition Systems
- Classification of Speech Recognition Systems
- Discrete and Continuous Systems
- Large and Small Vocabulary Systems
- Speaker Dependent and Independent Systems
- Acoustic Echo Cancellation
6. SYSTEM/SOFTWARE LAUNCHES
- Speechmatics Unveils Real-Time, Continuous Speech Recognition System
- Google Releases New Speech Software Version
- Google Develops Offline Speech Recognition System
- HEAD acoustics Unveils VoCAS
- Mail.Ru Group Rolls Out New version of ICQ for iOS and Android
- SoundHound Launches Hound® Mobile Voice Interface
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- VoiceBox Technologies to Acquire Telisma
- VIQ Solutions Partners with Nuance Communications
- VocalZoom Inks Agreement with Cobalt Speech & Language
- VocalZoom Collaborates with iFLYTEK
- BigHand Signs Partnership Agreement with Kraft Kennedy
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
