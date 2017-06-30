

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced a set of energy initiatives, including relaxing offshore drilling rules, to 'unleash American energy' and a push for 'American energy dominance' worldwide.



In a speech at the Unleashing American Energy event Thursday, he highlighted six initiatives that will direct his Government's energy policy.



He focused on nuclear energy and fossil fuel exports, but did not mention the use of renewable energy like wind or solar.



Trump announced a complete review of U.S. nuclear energy policy, aimed to revive and expand the nuclear energy sector, which he said produces clean, renewable and emissions-free energy.



The Department of the Treasury will address barriers to the financing of highly efficient, overseas coal energy plants. Trump said Ukraine has asked the United States to supply them 'millions and millions of metric tons' of coal, and added that America 'will sell to everyone else all over the globe who need it'.



Trump said his administration has approved the construction of a new petroleum pipeline to Mexico, which will further boost American energy exports.



The State Department said it issued Presidential permits to NuStar Logistics, L.P. for the construction of New Burgos Pipeline that has the capacity to deliver 108,000 barrels per day of refined petroleum products. It will cross the U.S.-Mexico border near Peñitas, Texas.



Thursday, a major U.S. company, Sempra Energy, signed an agreement to begin negotiations for the sale of more American natural gas to South Korea.



Later in the day, the Department of Energy approved two long-term applications to export additional natural gas from the Lake Charles LNG terminal in Louisiana.



Trump said his government is opening up 94 percent of offshore land that has been closed to development under the previous administration, and creating a new offshore oil and gas leasing program.



The Obama administration had banned drilling in parts of the Atlantic and the Arctic.



