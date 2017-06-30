Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

31st May 2017

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

47,462,941 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. 31,641,982 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

B Shares with one voting right per share. 2,045,060 Sterling Ordinary Shares with two voting rights per share.

1,363,387 Sterling B Shares with two voting rights per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 85,921,817

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Website: www.thirdpointpublic.com

Franczeska Hanford

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918

Email:FK26@ntrs.com