Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-06-30 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines str. 21, Elektrenai; hereafter - the Company) has prepared the Report on Social Responsibility of 2016.



This report presents the overview of the Company's operations and progress in the corporate social responsibility area in 2016. Involvement of the Company's employees in to the activities of the Company, relations with local communities and society, environmental protection and market activities of the Company are covered in the report. The report describes the Company's social responsibility strategic directions, actions and achievements.



The Company is a member of the Global Compact initiative by the United Nations and submits an annual progress report, which is prepared in accordance with the ten principles of Global Compact.



Reports are published on the Company's website www.gamyba.le.lt (in the social responsibility section), on the NASDAQ Vilnius website as well as the Global Compact website www.globalcompact.org.



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637002