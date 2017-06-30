As of July 3, 2017, the following bond loan issued by Nordlys AB (publ) will change short name, trading code and issuer.



ISIN SE0006027843 ------------------------------------------------- Current Short Name NORDL 01 ------------------------------------------------- New Short Name Galliaden 01 ------------------------------------------------- Current Trading code NORDL_01 ------------------------------------------------- New Trading code GALL 01 ------------------------------------------------- Current Issuer Nordlys AB (publ) ------------------------------------------------- New Issuer Galliaden Holding AB (publ) -------------------------------------------------



