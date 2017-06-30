The troubled Chinese thin-film PV manufacturer has revealed that the Hong Kong market regulator will soon launch procedures to cancel its listing on the city's stock exchange.The company's shares have been suspended from trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange since June 2012, when concerns arose over suspected discrepancies in its financial records. If it is unable to meet the market's listing requirements by July 4, the regulator will likely initiate proceedings to permanently remove its shares from the bourse, according to an online statement. The market regulator issued a final warning ...

