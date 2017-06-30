Inequality will widen with many poorer parts of the US on course to see their income reduced by 20% if climate change continues to accelerate.

The Great Recession of 2008 and 2009 could return with a vengeance at the end of this century if climate change is permitted to plow ahead unchecked in the U.S., finds a new research paper published in the journal Science by a trio of universities.

The research, which was led by the University of California, forecasts that with each 1 degree C temperature increase the U.S. economy will lose 1.2% GDP, on average. States in the south and lower mid-west will be impacted most severely, with the poorest areas of the country potentially seeing their incomes contract by as much as 20% from today's levels.

The current trajectory and pace of climate change will essentially facilitate the greatest transfer of wealth from the U.S. poor to the U.S. rich in the nation's history, warn the researchers. Southern regions will be more prone to drought, heatwaves, storms and crop failure, while parts of the Pacific northwest and New England ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...