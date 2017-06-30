$913 Million Barrier Layers for Flexible Electronics 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets, Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The first examples of flexible consumer electronic devices are now a reality, and a large opportunity lies in developing them further: devices in a flexible form factor that can operate without deterioration in performance, allowing them to be more robust, lightweight and versatile in their use and form factor is the end game . In order for products such as flexible displays and photovoltaics to be commercially successful, they must be robust enough to survive for the necessary time and conditions required of the device.

This condition has been a limitation of many flexible, organic or printable electronics. This highlights the fact that beyond flexibility, printability and functionality, one of the most important requirements is robust encapsulation; this is a major challenge as many of the materials used in printed or organic electronic displays are chemically sensitive, and will react with many environmental components such as oxygen and moisture.

Plastic substrates and transparent flexible encapsulation barriers can be used, but these offer little protection to oxygen and water, resulting in the devices rapidly degrading. In order to achieve device lifetimes of tens of thousands of hours, water vapor transmission rates (WVTR) must be 10-6 g/m2/day, and oxygen transmission rates (OTR) must be <_0-3 />

For these (and other) reasons, there has been intense interest in developing transparent barrier materials with much lower permeabilities, a market that will reach over $913 million by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Introduction to flexible encapsulation & barrier layers

1.2. The need for flexible encapsulation & barrier layers

1.3. Comparison of performance metrics for different encapsulation solutions

2. BARRIER TECHNOLOGY - COMMERCIALIZATION STATUS

2.1. Technology trends from major adopters - Samsung

2.2. Technology trends from major adopters - LG & others

2.3. Technology trends:TFE vs. barrier lamination

2.4. Technology trends: Single or multilayer - Substrate handling

2.5. Technology trends: The future of ALD in encapsulation

2.7. Technology trends: plastics vs. flexible glass

2.8. Technology trends: plastics vs. flexible glass (2)

3. ENCAPSULATION- BASIC PRINCIPLES

3.1. Barrier technology principles

3.2. Barrier key requirements

3.4. Encapsulation: Dyads

4. SURFACE SMOOTHNESS - DEFECTS

4.1. Surface smoothness considerations

4.2. Porosity pinholes and cracks

4.3. Barrier properties as a function of the thickness of the deposited film

4.4. Micro defects

4.5. Pinholes

4.6. Particles

4.7. Eliminating scratches and cracks

4.8. Resistance to scratching/cracking

4.9. Nano-defects

5. BARRIER TECHNOLOGIES - PAST DEVELOPMENTS

5.1. Vitex - The PML process

5.2. Vitex - Multilayers and dyads

5.3. The multilayer barrier and the Vitex flexible glass.

5.5. Vitex - hybrid encapsulation and Samsung acquisition

5.6. GE - graded barrier

5.7. GE - graded barrier - Sabic acquisition

5.8. POLO - Fraunhofer

6. ADVANCES IN ENCAPSULATION MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

6.1. Advances in encapsulation manufacturing processes - ALD

6.2. R2R ALD

6.3. PECVD will compete head to head with ALD

7. BARRIER ADHESIVES

7.1. Barrier adhesives

7.2. Barrier adhesives: 3M

7.3. Barrier adhesives: DELO - Henkel

7.4. Barrier adhesives: tesa

8. ADDRESSABLE MARKET SEGMENTS FOR ENCAPSULATION TECHNOLOGIES

8.1. Addressable markets - Flexible OLED displays & lighting

8.2. Addressable markets - plastic rigid precede fully flexible OLED displays

8.3. Addressable markets: Quantum dot (QD) LCDs

8.4. Addressable markets: Integration approaches for QD LCDs

8.5. Addressable markets: quantum dot enhancement film

8.6. Addressable markets: OTFTs, LCDs and electrophoretic displays

8.7. Addressable markets: flexible photovoltaics

9. MARKET FORECASTS

9.1. The potential significance of organic and printed inorganic electronics: flexibility, robustness & lower cost

9.2. Challenges with non rigid substrates

9.3. Inkjet printing for organic material deposition

9.4. ALD entering maturity in encapsulation applications

9.5. Application driven choice between in-line TFE and barrier film: Flexible PV and Quantum Dots

9.6. Barrier material forecasts 2017-2027 (sq. m)

9.7. Barrier revenues forecasts 2017-2027 ($ million)

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1.1. Toppan Printing

10.1.2. Vitriflex

10.1.3. TNO Holst Centre

10.1.4. Mitsubishi

10.1.5. 3M

10.1.6. Amcor

10.1.7. Tera-Barrier Films

10.1.8. Fujifilm

10.1.9. UDC

10.1.10. Konica Minolta

10.1.11. Samsung

10.1.12. LG Display

10.1.13. Applied Materials

10.1.14. Meyer Burger Group

10.2. Flexible glass

10.2.1. Schott AG

10.2.2. Corning

10.2.3. Asahi Glass Company (AGC)

10.2.4. Nippon Electric Glass (NEG)

10.3. ALD deposition for flexible barriers

10.3.1. ALD deposition for flexible barriers

10.3.2. Lotus

10.3.3. Beneq

10.3.4. Encapsulix

11. BARRIER MEASUREMENTS

11.1. The Calcium Test

11.2. MOCON

11.3. Vinci Technologies

11.4. SEMPA

11.5. VG Scienta

11.6. Fluorescent Tracers

11.7. Black Spot Analysis

11.8. Tritium Test

11.9. CEA

11.10. 3M

11.11. IMRE

11.12. Mass Spectroscopy - gas permeation (WVTR & OTR potential applications)

11.13. Kisco Uniglobe

