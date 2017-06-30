Technavio's latest report on the community college market in the USprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The community college market in the US is expected to grow consistently as these colleges play a critical role in enhancing the employment-oriented skills of employees and preparing them for the rigors of the job market. Colleges have evolved and adapted during times to fulfill emerging demands of students and learners. They act as the center of imparting education to students with diverse needs and backgrounds at a lower cost than their counterparts.

The top three emerging trends driving the community college market in the US according to Technavio education research analysts are:

Emphasis on education marketing process

Education technology penetration in community colleges

Growing demand for middle-skill jobs

Emphasis on education marketing process

"Community colleges are taking expert services from education marketing service providers. For instance, Ivy Tech Community College has utilized social networking platform as a way of marketing their education campaigns and a customer service tool. The marketing departments in colleges are looking for innovative ways to reach out a vast array of students," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on K12 and higher education

The procurement of education marketing services is a common phenomenon among other higher education institutions and K-12 schools. However, community colleges are gradually following the trend. They face challenges due to the rising competition in terms of attracting and recruiting students from four-year and for-profit institutions along with quality enhancement initiatives.

Education technology penetration in community colleges

"Community colleges are incorporating ed-tech products and solutions in their campuses. This can be attributed to their efforts in improving the quality of education while maintaining the affordability of their programs. They have adopted online medium of delivering knowledge to their students and are planning to enhance their services to attract and retain students," adds Jhansi.

The Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics of MIT has designed and developed Fly-by-Wire, a blended learning technology. Through the help of this technology, community colleges and students can install Instructor app and Student app, respectively. With the help of the Instructor app, a teacher can assign homework and track the progress of students. Students can access homework through the Student app, which also guides and provides feedback, helping them understand concepts.

Growing demand for middle-skill jobs

During the past couple of years, a surge has been observed in middle-skill areas that require post-secondary education instead of conventional education such as high school diplomas or bachelor's degree. Middle-skill jobs include technicians, police, electricians, firefighters, plumbers, welders, dental hygienists, respiratory therapists, radiologic technicians, and many others.

In the US, over 70 million people worked in middle-skills jobs in 2014. Middle-skill jobs are essential for the US infrastructure development and overall economic growth. There is a growing demand for such jobs among millennials that have suffered from unemployment issues despite their graduation degrees. As these jobs cannot be outsourced, it is essential that there is great demand for specialized skills required for these jobs.

