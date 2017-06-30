sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Canned Tuna Market, 2021 - Key Vendors are American Tuna, Bumble Bee Seafoods, StarKist, Thai Union Group, The Tuna Store & Wild Planet

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Canned Tuna Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global canned tuna market to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Canned Tuna Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is growing demand for sustainable canned tuna. Canned tuna is one the most popular canned seafood choices among consumers. However, the high consumption of canned tuna has created major environmental issues that arise from the fishing methods.

According to the report, one driver in the market is convenience factor and long shelf life of canned tuna. The demand for convenience products is on the rise since the past decade. Many countries have experienced rapid urbanization in recent years. The urban population has developed new habits and preferences toward international food trends, and the demand for readily packaged foods has increased among this urban population base. Supermarkets and hypermarkets store more ready-to-eat (RTE) packaged seafood, as cooking fresh seafood can get cumbersome.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing challenge from fresh tuna varieties. Compared with canned tuna, the demand for fresh tuna has increased, especially in China, North America, and Western Europe. Consumers in these regions have deviated from canned tuna, and moved toward fresh and frozen tuna, due to the increased health awareness. Fresh tuna is considered a high-value product in the European market, especially in countries like Spain, France, and Italy, and most consumers are ready to spend a premium amount on fresh tuna.

Key vendors

  • American Tuna
  • Bumble Bee Seafoods
  • StarKist
  • Thai Union Group
  • The Tuna Store
  • Wild Planet

Other prominent vendors

  • AYAM
  • CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD
  • Conservas Ortiz
  • Crown Prince
  • Equa Seafoods
  • Giacinto Callipo Conserve Alimentari
  • NATURAL SEA
  • Organico
  • Princes
  • Roland Foods
  • SAFE CATCH
  • The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family
  • Wild Selections

Key Topics Covered:


Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by species

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d4657w/global_canned

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire