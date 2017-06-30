sprite-preloader
BCOMM INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in B Communications Ltd. to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud at B Communications Ltd. ("B Comm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BCOM).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws. B Comm is a holding company of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited ("Bezeq").

On June 20, 2017, the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA") announced that it had commenced an investigation into Bezeq.

According to a Times of Israel article published on June 20, 2017, the investigation relates to suspected violations of Israeli securities and criminal law involving Bezeq's controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch. As a part of the investigation, the ISA further disclosed that it had raided Bezeq's offices and detained senior Bezeq executives for questioning.

On this news, B Comm's share price declined during intraday trading, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in B Comm stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/BCOM. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

