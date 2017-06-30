BCOMM INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in B Communications Ltd. to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud at B Communications Ltd. ("B Comm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BCOM).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws. B Comm is a holding company of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited ("Bezeq").

On June 20, 2017, the Israel Securities Authority ("ISA") announced that it had commenced an investigation into Bezeq.

According to a Times of Israel article published on June 20, 2017, the investigation relates to suspected violations of Israeli securities and criminal law involving Bezeq's controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch. As a part of the investigation, the ISA further disclosed that it had raided Bezeq's offices and detained senior Bezeq executives for questioning.

On this news, B Comm's share price declined during intraday trading, causing harm to investors.

