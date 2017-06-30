Between June 27-29, some 9,000 participants were expected to turn out for this year's PowerGen Europe conference and exhibition in Cologne, which marked the 25th anniversary of this industry event in Europe.

As a first-time attendee to this event I was told PowerGen Europe has a comparable relevance for the conventional power industry in Europe as Intersolar Europe has for the solar community.

With 440 exhibitors and visitors from more than 100 countries, PowerGen Europe is significantly smaller than Intersolar Europe, which in comparison drew 40,000 visitors and had more than 1,100 exhibitors.

Coming from the renewable energy space, two observations struck me the most: the conference programme of this year's event, which was split up into 50 sessions and featured 260 speakers, allocated more attention to the "new energy world" (i.e. renewables, storage, distributed generation and digitisation) compared to the conventional energy world. The conference featured seven parallel "tracks' covering the following topics:

Strategies for change Mastering the digital era Renewable Energy Integration & Energy Storage Gas fired generation Steam based generation Modern plant management

Those first four tracks deal with the new energy world, while the latter three address legacy technologies. Speaking to Crispin Coulson, marketing team leader from the conference and trade fair organizer PennWell, he admitted that the focus of the conference had shifted considerably over the past few years.

Whereas in Amsterdam two years ago still more than 70% of the conference papers addressed issues related to conventional power generation, in Milan last year the share of papers covering topics surrounding carbon-based power generation had already dropped to around 60%.

This year's even in Cologne marked the first year where the weighting of the conference program accurately reflects the fact that Europe-wide net electricity generation capacity additions only occur on the renewable side, whereas conventional capacities are increasingly phased out.

Views of the world Nonetheless, some of the discussions that followed the conference presentations revealed that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...