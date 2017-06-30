Third quarter 2017



-- In Q3, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 5-10 b.kr. market value.1 -- It is also planned to issue Treasury bonds in the following series: RIKB 20 0205 and RIKB 28 1115.





1The sale price or market value refers to the clean price, net of accrued interest.



