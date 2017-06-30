Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List



Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List



The following changes have been made:



1. Updates of haircuts:



Government Bonds & Current value after New value after Change Bills haircut haircut Austrian 20-30Y 84,5% 85,0% +0,5% British 5-10Y 93,5% 94,0% +0,5% Finnish 0-5Y 97,0% 96,0% -1,0% Finnish 5-10Y 95,0% 95,5% +0,5% Finnish 20-30Y 89,0% 86,0% -3,0% Finnish >30Y 86,3% 86,0% -0,3% French 0-5Y 97,0% 96,5% -0,5% French 20-30Y 86,5% 86,0% -0,5% French >30Y 84,0% 83,0% -1,0% German 0-5Y 96,5% 96,0% -0,5% German >30Y 88,0% 90,0% +2,0% Covered Bonds Current value after New value after Change haircut haircut 0-5Y 93,5% 94,0% +0,5% 5-10Y 92,0% 91,5% -0,5% 10-20Y 89,5% 90,0% +0,5%



The changes will come into force 2017-07-06



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com .



Nasdaq Derivatives Market



Clearing Risk Management



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637017