

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) said it will launch its third major business unit on Saturday, when Boeing Global Services begins operating alongside Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security.



The company noted that the new dedicated services business, headquartered in the Dallas area, will focus on the needs of government, space and commercial customers worldwide.



In November 2016, Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg announced the formation of Global Services to expand Boeing's share of a global as well as growing commercial and government services market, worth an estimated $2.6 trillion over the next decade.



Boeing noted that it has been working since November to fully define and structure the integrated new business, which combines key capabilities of the company's former Commercial Aviation Services and Global Services & Support groups.



Led by President and CEO Stan Deal, Global Services will bring service solutions to customers in four key capability areas - Supply Chain, Engineering, Modifications & Maintenance, Digital Aviation & Analytics, and Training & Professional Services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX