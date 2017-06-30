Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Use of Biobased Chemicals for Metal Finishing & Increasing Demand for Powder Coating

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global metal finishing chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for powder coating. Powder coating falls under the category of metal conversion coatings in the metal finishing chemicals market. In recent years, powder coating is gaining popularity over other types of coatings due to its eco-friendly nature. It eliminates many issues related to liquid coating such as the emission of hazardous pollutant.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand from automotive industry. The global automotive industry is experiencing a steady growth with increasing sales automobiles. In the automotive industry, the small vehicle segment consisting of microcars, superminis, and subcompacts accounts for approximately 30.23% of global vehicle sales.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is replacement of metals by plastics. The major challenge faced by metal finishing chemical manufacturers is the replacement of metals by plastics. Owing to easy availability and low cost, replacement of metals by plastics is taking place in various applications. For instance, the automotive and aerospace industries are actively substituting all metal products with plastics to aid in fuel efficiency by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Elementis
- NOF CORPORATION
- Platform Speciality Products
- The Dow Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
- A Brite Company
- Coral
- COVENTYA
- Henkel
- Houghton International
- Industrial Metal Finishing
- McGean-Rohco
- Metal Finishing Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by types
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-users
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/545b56/global_metal
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716