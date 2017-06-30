Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Use of Biobased Chemicals for Metal Finishing & Increasing Demand for Powder Coating

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global metal finishing chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for powder coating. Powder coating falls under the category of metal conversion coatings in the metal finishing chemicals market. In recent years, powder coating is gaining popularity over other types of coatings due to its eco-friendly nature. It eliminates many issues related to liquid coating such as the emission of hazardous pollutant.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand from automotive industry. The global automotive industry is experiencing a steady growth with increasing sales automobiles. In the automotive industry, the small vehicle segment consisting of microcars, superminis, and subcompacts accounts for approximately 30.23% of global vehicle sales.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is replacement of metals by plastics. The major challenge faced by metal finishing chemical manufacturers is the replacement of metals by plastics. Owing to easy availability and low cost, replacement of metals by plastics is taking place in various applications. For instance, the automotive and aerospace industries are actively substituting all metal products with plastics to aid in fuel efficiency by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.

Key vendors



BASF

Elementis

NOF CORPORATION

Platform Speciality Products

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors



A Brite Company

Coral

COVENTYA

Henkel

Houghton International

Industrial Metal Finishing

McGean-Rohco

Metal Finishing Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by types



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/545b56/global_metal

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716