DEADLINE MONDAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017 - APC

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ("Anadarko Petroleum") (NYSE: APC) between February 17, 2016 and May 2, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/anadarko-petroleum-corporation?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Anadarko's maintenance and safety protocols in respect to certain of its vertical wells were inadequate; (ii) due to the foregoing shortcomings, these wells were at an increased risk of explosion; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Anadarko's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 17, 2017, an explosion near an Anadarko well killed two and critically injured another person. Then, on April 26, 2017, it was reported that Anadarko would shut down 3,000 vertical wells in Colorado following this explosion. Then, on May 2, 2017, it was announced that the explosion was linked to a faulty gas line connected to an old well owned by Anadarko.

If you suffered a loss in Anadarko Petroleum, you have until July 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

