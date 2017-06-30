Web Application Firewall Market 2017-2021 Global Industry Research Report Now Available at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the web application firewall market is increase in the number of DDoS attacks. Hackers are increasingly focusing on attacking network layers instead of application layers. Denial-of-service is one of most common techniques used to steal confidential information of the companies. The analysts forecast global web application firewall market to grow at a CAGR of 18.58% during the period 2017-2021.

According to the 2017 web application firewall market report, one driver in the industry is growing dependence on the Internet. In 2020, the number of Internet users will increase by two folds and reach approximately 5.1 billion. The increased use of mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets has led to increased Internet penetration. The Internet plays a significant role in the lives of the people because they are increasingly using it to stay connected as well as for everyday chores.

The following companies as the key players in the global web application firewall market: Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, and Imperva. Other prominent vendors in the market are: A10 Networks, Anchiva Systems, Applicure Technologies, Bee Ware, Cloudflare, DBAPPSecurity, DenyAll, Fortinet, IBM, Juniper Networks, NSFOCUS, Penta Security Systems, Positive Technologies, Qualys, Radware, Sangfor Technologies, Sophos, Trustwave, United Security Providers, and Venustech.

Global Web Application Firewall Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this industry. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global web application firewall market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sale of WAF solutions.



Further, the web application firewall market report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of deployment. The high cost of deploying WAF is one of the major challenges in the global WAF industry. The price of WAF includes the cost of software licensing, implementation, training, system designing and customization, and maintenance. After purchasing the software license, organizations also need to hire IT staff for the proper implementation of the software.

The WAF market study conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive industry and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

