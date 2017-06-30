Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal noodles marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005478/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global noodles market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The concept of packaged food originated with the need for easy-to-cook and easy-to-consume foods. The changing lifestyles of consumers, the convenience of consumption, and increased health awareness are the major factors driving the growth of the global packaged food market. However, incidences of food contamination, government regulations, and the emergence of local brands might have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global noodles market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Manufacturer performance in the market may be affected by the changing consumer spending pattern; regional, national, and local economic conditions; consumer tastes; and demographic trends. The changing economic conditions are affecting customers' living standards and will also affect vendors' businesses in the coming years.

Manjunath Reddy, an industry expert at Technavio for research on food, says, "Intense competition among manufacturers, coupled with rapid technological changes, constitutes a significant risk factor for vendor operations. Hence, to survive in this competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five noodles market vendors

Nestlé

Nestlé, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food and beverages globally. Nestlé South Africa launched a new variant in its Maggi noodles range on October 8, 2015, called Maggi 2 Minute Noodles with real Morogo (a variety of African wild spinach). The product was launched after three years of extensive research on native South African edible plants.

NISSIN FOODS

The company offers numerous products in the foodservice, chilled and frozen food, confectionery, instant noodles, and beverages segments. Through this acquisition, the company plans to strengthen and expand its business foundations in Hong Kong and Macao.

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR is an Indonesian company that operates in the food industry. It produces a wide range of packaged food products. The company offers instant noodles under the Indomie and other brands across APAC, North America, Europe, and African markets.

Ting Hsin International Group

The company manufactures food and beverage products. Its subsidiaries include Sanyo Foods, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding, Wei Yingzhou, and Wei Zhanglvyun. The company's two fast food chains are Dicos and Master Kong Chef's Table. While Dicos specializes in fried chicken, Master Kong Chef's Table is a restaurant chain that sells branded noodles.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha is engaged in the purchase, processing, and marketing of seafood and other foods. The company manufactures and sells instant noodles, processed foods, fish paste, and frozen food products under the Maruchan brand.

Unilever

Unilever is a conglomerate and provides a range of consumer goods, including foods, beverages, cleaning agents, and personal care products. The company offers various noodle products through the Knorr brand. Its noodles brands include Knorr Soupy Noodles Mast Masala, Knorr Chinese Schezwan Noodles, and Knorr Chinese Hot and Spicy Noodles.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Snus Market 2017-2021

Global Tortilla Chips Market 2017-2021

Global Fat Replacers Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170630005478/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com