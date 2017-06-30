Correction refers to New Short Name and New Trading Code. The corrections are marked in bold below.



ISIN SE0006027843 ------------------------------------------------- Current Short Name NORDL 01 ------------------------------------------------- New Short Name GALL 01 ------------------------------------------------- Current Trading code NORDL_01 ------------------------------------------------- New Trading code GALL_01 ------------------------------------------------- Current Issuer Nordlys AB (publ) ------------------------------------------------- New Issuer Galliaden Holding AB (publ) -------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 70 50 or iss@nasdaq.com.