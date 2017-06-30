Ganapati plc - Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 Jan 2017

30 June 2017

Ganapati plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 January 2017

Ganapati Plc are pleased to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2017.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Review of the Twelve Months Period ended 31 January 2017

I am pleased to announce the financial results for the year ended 31 January 2017 for Ganapati Plc ("Ganapati" or "the Company"). By any measure this has been a period of extraordinary development. This has required significant capital expenditure but your directors believe that the start of possible sustained profitability is within reach, albeit not for another two years.

Ganapati is a British registered Public Limited Company. It was founded in Tokyo where it is based in the prestigious Roppongi IT centre. It continues to develop software ("Apps") for the social media and consumer games markets: BUZZ POP, a free app for communications involving video messaging, Zapppi, an instant billboard commentary service and MY list, a curation service for the building up of lists. These are intensely competitive products but your directors remain firmly of the belief that the early signs of revenue generation that they are seeing augurs well for the future.

During the year under review your directors realised that the solid base already established has global potential within the entertainment sector using Japanese culture-based styles of imagery, animation and technology. It is the Company's unique ability to bring these advantages to its product range by implementing its branding into the iGaming industry in Europe. Ganapati is thus investing in people, processes and entertainment platforms. It is using social media to spread its message starting in Europe.

The Company is working through third parties for licensing purposes including involving the Malta Gaming Authority ("MGA"). It will generate revenues from bets placed through its games, amounting to 10% of the net gaming yield. Some revenue will be shared with the licensed company and aggregators through whom the bets are placed. It has purchased a competitively priced Remote Gambling Server ("RGS") software suite which it has further developed and renamed Ganapati Gaming Platform ("GGP").

The Ganapati Group now includes:

Ganapati Malta Limited

GANAPATI APPS Co. Ltd. (20.5%)

GPJ Venture Capital LLC (86.25%)

GANALOGICS OU

GANALOGICS SRL

Financial Review

The results for the twelve-month period ending 31 January 2017 show a loss of £9,459,100 (2016: £7,819,748) on turnover of £3,269,908 (2016: £2,296,739). Total assets are £17,270,415; (2016: £9,906,982). The loss per share was (31)p per share (2016: (25)p). Losses due to exchange rate fluctuations were £3,808,254 (2016: gain £31,915). The expected tax charge is £719,863 (2016: £338,000).

The Company had, at the end of the period under review, cash balances of £2,376,011 (2016: £1,281,315). Your directors believe that interest in the Company's business amongst high-net worth investors in Japan remains high and, providing there are no unforeseen circumstances, the capital needed to sustain the current investment programme will be generated by its subsidiary company GPJ Venture Capital LLC.

The Market Trading Facility

The Company shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London.

The Gambling Commission

Ganapati is continuing its dialogue with the Gambling Commission ("GC") in the UK. There is, as yet, no resolution albeit the Company continues to respond the GC's request for additional information.



Post Period End Events

On 2 June 2017, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ganapati (Malta) Limited, has been awarded a Class 4 licence by the MGA. This allows Ganapati (Malta) Limited to offer the Group's Japanese-themed online casino games to Malta-licenced operators. This includes games such as CrypBattle and She Ninja Suzu.

The Company has established, through its subsidiary Ganapati (Malta) Limited, a new tech office, Ganalogics SRL in Bucharest, Romania.

Board Changes

On 2 February 2016 Mr Taku Sawada was appointed a director and Chief Liaison Officer and on 31 August 2016 Mr Mitsuya Fujimoto was appointed a director and Chief Operating Officer.

Outlook

Japan, as a nation, is going through significant changes as it exports its truly wonderful culture and heritage to the rest of the world. It will host the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the Olympic Games in 2020. Your director's recognition of this, and the potential advantages it gives to the development of its international gaming products, has been extraordinary because of the potential it unleashes.

However, Ganapati operates in a capital-intensive industry and will always be vulnerable to competitive forces. Your directors understand this risk and the additional pressure it creates.

The Japanese culture of hard, diligent work, over and above normal requirements, is present throughout the Company. In the next twelve months, the directors believe that the full potential of the Company can be realised.

Tony Drury

Chairman

30 June 2017





The directors of Ganapati plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284





NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA







GANAPATI PLC

GROUP PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2017

2017 2016 Notes £ £ Turnover 3 3,269,908 2,296,739 Administrative expenses (10,415,497) (8,931,175) Operating loss 5 (7,145,589) (6,634,436) Interest receivable and similar income 9 - 2,165 Interest payable and similar expenses 10 (1,475,129) (840,803) Amounts written off investments (106,140) - Loss before taxation (8,726,858) (7,473,074) Taxation 11 (719,863) (338,000) Loss for the financial year (9,446,721) (7,811,074) Loss for the financial year is attributable to: - Owners of the parent company (9,459,100) (7,819,748) - Non-controlling interests 12,379 8,674 (9,446,721) (7,811,074) The profit and loss account has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.







GANAPATI PLC

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2017

2017 2016 £ £ Loss for the year (9,446,721) (7,811,074) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income for the year (9,446,721) (7,811,074) Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to: - Owners of the parent company (9,459,100) (7,819,748) - Non-controlling interests 12,379 8,674 (9,446,721) (7,811,074)





GANAPATI PLC

GROUP BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017

2017 2016 Notes £ £ £ £ Fixed assets Intangible assets 12 13,535,736 8,007,105 Tangible assets 13 118,257 77,087 Investments 14 - 106,140 13,653,993 8,190,332 Current assets Debtors 17 2,013,344 1,020,326 Cash at bank and in hand 2,376,011 1,281,315 4,389,355 2,301,641 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 18 (772,933) (584,991) Net current assets 3,616,422 1,716,650 Total assets less current liabilities 17,270,415 9,906,982 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year 19 (34,944,328) (18,134,174) Net liabilities (17,673,913) (8,227,192) Capital and reserves Called up share capital 21 308,197 308,197 Share premium account 396,526 396,526 Profit and loss reserves (18,467,146) (9,008,046) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company (17,762,423) (8,303,323) Non-controlling interests 88,510 76,131 (17,673,913) (8,227,192) The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 30 June 2017 and are signed on its behalf by: Mr Y Ishihara Director







GANAPATI PLC

COMPANY BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017

2017 2016 Notes £ £ £ £ Fixed assets Intangible assets 12 11,278,401 8,000,000 Investments 14 446,779 514,183 11,725,180 8,514,183 Current assets Debtors 17 2,647,613 148,163 Cash at bank and in hand 626,812 315,629 3,274,425 463,792 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 18 (197,175) (183,400) Net current assets 3,077,250 280,392 Total assets less current liabilities 14,802,430 8,794,575 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year 19 (32,824,524) (17,176,789) Net liabilities (18,022,094) (8,382,214) Capital and reserves Called up share capital 21 308,197 308,197 Share premium account 396,526 396,526 Profit and loss reserves (18,726,817) (9,086,937) Total equity (18,022,094) (8,382,214)







GANAPATI PLC

COMPANY BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED)

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2017

As permitted by s408 Companies Act 2006, the company has not presented its own profit and loss account and related notes. The company's loss for the year was £9,639,880 (2016 - £7,885,268 loss). For the financial year ended 31 January 2017 the company was entitled to exemption from audit under section 477 of the Companies Act 2006 relating to small companies. The directors acknowledge their responsibilities for complying with the requirements of the Act with respect to accounting records and the preparation of financial statements. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the provisions applicable to companies subject to the small companies' regime. The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 30 June 2017 and are signed on its behalf by: Mr Y Ishihara Director Company Registration No. 08807827







GANAPATI PLC

GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2017

Share capital Share premium account Profit and loss reserves Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Notes £ £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 February 2015 305,317 396,526 (1,188,298) (486,455) 67,457 (418,998) Year ended 31 January 2016: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (7,819,748) (7,819,748) 8,674 (7,811,074) Issue of share capital 21 2,880 - - 2,880 - 2,880 Balance at 31 January 2016 308,197 396,526 (9,008,046) (8,303,323) 76,131 (8,227,192) Year ended 31 January 2017: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (9,459,100) (9,459,100) 12,379 (9,446,721) Balance at 31 January 2017 308,197 396,526 (18,467,146) (17,762,423) 88,510 (17,673,913)





GANAPATI PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2017

Share capital Share premium account Profit and loss reserves Total Notes £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 February 2015 305,317 396,526 (1,201,669) (499,826) Year ended 31 January 2016: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (7,885,268) (7,885,268) Issue of share capital 21 2,880 - - 2,880 Balance at 31 January 2016 308,197 396,526 (9,086,937) (8,382,214) Year ended 31 January 2017: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (9,639,880) (9,639,880) Balance at 31 January 2017 308,197 396,526 (18,726,817) (18,022,094)







GANAPATI PLC

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2017

2017 2016 Notes £ £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 22 8,386,823 13,001,531 Interest paid (1,475,129) (840,803) Income taxes paid (680,811) (252,245) Net cash inflow from operating activities 6,230,883 11,908,483 Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (5,528,631) (5,245,144) Proceeds on disposal of intangibles - (8,067) Purchase of tangible fixed assets (76,128) (91,445) Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets 1,937 - Proceeds on disposal of fixed asset investments - 8,067 Interest received - 2,165 Net cash used in investing activities (5,602,822) (5,334,424) Financing activities Repayment of borrowings 466,635 (6,677,945) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 466,635 (6,677,945) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,094,696 (103,886) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,281,315 1,385,202 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 2,376,011 1,281,315





