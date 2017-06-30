AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) the company is pleased to announce that Bellissima has entered the final phase of the Canadian approval process with a tasting panel submission this week. This tasting is the last hurdle for a brand to clear before gaining final board approval. The company is excited to be in front of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario a/k/a the LCBO. This region of Canada is the gateway for our platform in Canada and represents the majority of the Canadian sales channels and is a key step toward full nationwide distribution in Canada.

The company will be having a product tasting at EHP Liquors at Costco in Riverhead, New York 1774 Old Country Rd, today between 12 PM and 3 PM, please stop by and see us and grab a case for the weekend on your way to the East End, no membership required.

The company expects to announce several new retail chains for our consumers in the coming days.

Iconic Brands and Bellissima Prosecco would like to wish everyone a Happy 4th of July, Enjoy many bottles of our Crisp Clean Fresh Organic Prosecco with friends this summer, and please drink responsibly.

Please visit our website and join the mailing list at www.BellissimaProsecco.com and see our product availability map, Christie's appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; also follow us on twitter at @BellissimabyCB.

Please visit our website www.bivivodka.com to learn about the finest Sicilian Craft Vodka on the market today. Please watch the great videos with Chazz Palminteri to learn about our brand and see the map for our list of current retailers.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Iconic Brands, Inc.

Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com



