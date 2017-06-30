PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Adaptive Insights, the leader in cloud corporate performance management solutions, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned it as a Leader in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions* report. The company was placed highest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute.

Over the past 12 months, Adaptive Insights has both rapidly expanded its customer base and made significant enhancements to its cloud-only product offerings, including last week's announcement of a new visual analytics offering with its Adaptive Suite 2017.2 release and a Software Planning & Analytics Solution. The company's Adaptive Suite is now used by more than 3,500 organizations in over 50 countries, including notable brands such as American Family Insurance, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Mayo Clinic, New York Mets, P.F. Chang's, and University of Arizona.

"We believe Gartner's recognition of cloud-only offerings for this report is significant for our company and the broader industry, as we feel it signals a turning point as enterprises of all sizes embrace cloud solutions for their business-critical planning," said Tom Bogan, CEO, Adaptive Insights. "As the first cloud-only vendor recognized as a Leader in Gartner's SCPM Magic Quadrant last year, we believe Adaptive Insights is in the Leaders quadrant this year due to our high marks in customer satisfaction, strong execution, and pioneering cloud expertise, and our success with over 3,500 customers across the globe."

The excellent customer satisfaction and user experience is confirmed by its customers. They rated Adaptive Insights with a 4.7 out of 5, commending its speed and ease of use/ease of implementation (source: Gartner Peer Insights, as of June 30, 2017). "The software really can do all that it claims. It is very fast, dynamic and easy to use," said one customer in the education industry. "It is agile and powerful," said another customer in the manufacturing industry.

The 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions report evaluated 13 different software vendors. To be eligible for inclusion in this Magic Quadrant, vendors had to meet product capabilities, market presence, and vendor viability criteria.

The Gartner report states, "The strategic corporate performance management (SCPM) market is shifting from mature on-premises offerings to cloud solutions as finance application leaders seek to reduce application support costs, increase application flexibility and shorten the time to value."

For a complimentary copy of the report, please visit here.

For more information, please visit our blog or visit the Gartner Peer Insights reviews of Adaptive Insights.

*"Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions," by Christopher Iervolino and John E. Van Decker, June 29, 2017.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,500 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

Contact:

Diane Orr

Adaptive Insights

650-422-7334

mediainquiries@adaptiveinsights.com



