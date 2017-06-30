

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session in the red, after turning in their weakest performance in nine months during the previous session. The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of the trading day.



Bank of Greece downgraded its growth outlook for 2017 citing negative carry over from the end of 2016.



In its monetary policy report, released Friday, the bank said the economy will grow only 1.6 percent this year instead of previous projection of 2.5 percent.



According to central bank, the weaker growth dynamics can be attributed to the long delay in completing the second review and to the consequent surge in uncertainty, which led to a considerable decline in investment.



The bank said the economy still faces three major legacy problems, namely high unemployment, a high stock of non-performing loans and a high public debt-to-GDP ratio.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.41 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.86 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.75 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.73 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.65 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.51 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.42 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer sank 4.06 percent after the company warned it would adjust full-year forecasts for sales and earnings in the Crop Science and Consumer Health divisions.



BASF slid 1.42 percent after unveiling plans to buy seed assets from rivals.



Lufthansa gained 0.56 percent on reports the airline is boosting its technology offering to meet the needs of its customers in 2020.



In London, Greene King tumbled 2.11 percent after JP Morgan downgraded its rating to neutral.



United Utilities Group dropped 3.45 percent after it was downgraded by Credit Suisse to 'Underperform' from 'Outperform.'



Subsea 7 advanced 2.00 percent in Oslo after it agreed to take over certain business and assets of fellow subsea company Emas Chiyoda Subsea.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in June, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7. That beat forecasts for 51.0, and it's up from 51.2 in May.



Eurozone inflation eased to a 6-month low on energy prices in June, while core inflation increased after slowing in May, extending some support to the recent hawkish stance of the European Central Bank.



Consumer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 1.4 percent increase seen in May, flash data from Eurostat showed Friday.



This was the weakest rate seen so far this year. Inflation was forecast to slow to 1.2 percent. Final data is due on July 17.



A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area rose for the first time in four months in June, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research said Friday. The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator climbed to 0.62 from 0.60 in May. The reading points to a continuing robust expansion of activity in the euro area, the bank said.



Germany's retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in May, figures from Destatis revealed Friday.



Retail sales grew by real 4.8 percent in May from a year ago, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in April. This was the fastest growth since April 2016, when they climbed 5.4 percent and exceeded the expected growth of 2.8 percent.



Germany's jobless rate remained unchanged in May, figures from Destatis showed Friday. The jobless rate came in at adjusted 3.9 percent, the same rate as seen in April. In the same period of 2016, the rate was 4.2 percent.



Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged at a record low in June, the Federal Labor Agency reportedly said Friday. The jobless rate held steady at 5.7 percent in June, in line with expectations. The figure was the lowest since the reunification in 1990.



France's consumer spending increased for the second straight month in May, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. Consumer spending climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in May, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in April.



France's inflation slowed slightly, as expected, in June on easing energy price growth, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Consumer price inflation came in at 0.7 percent in June, down from 0.8 percent in May.



The UK economy expanded as estimated in the first quarter, third estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, unrevised from the previous estimate published on May 25. However, growth eased notably from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter.



Year-on-year, GDP grew 2 percent, in line with the previous estimate.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom tumbled in June, the latest survey from GfK showed on Friday with an index score of -10. That missed expectations for -7 and was down from -5 in the previous month.



Personal income in the U.S. rose by slightly more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday, while personal spending inched up in line with estimates.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in April. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. The uptick in spending matched economist estimates.



A report released by MNI Indicators on Friday showed that growth in Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly saw a significant acceleration in the month of June.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer jumped to 65.7 in June from 59.4 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in activity. The barometer climbed to its highest level in over three years.



The notable increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the business barometer to edge down to 58.0.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. decreased by less than initially estimated in the month of June, the University of Michigan revealed in a report on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for June was upwardly revised to 95.1 from the preliminary reading of 94.5. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.



