BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities



BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

June 2017 Share Conversion

30 June 2017



The Company has received the following share conversion request from shareholders for the 30 June 2017 Share Conversion Date:



500 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares



Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for June 2017 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 30 June 2017.



Company website: www.bhmacro.com







Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited



Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736



