Freitag, 30.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

30.06.2017
Global Traffic Information Services Strategic Business Report 2017 - Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Traffic Information Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Traffic Information Services in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Airsage, Inc. (USA)
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
  • Apple Inc. (USA)
  • Beijing Lingtu Software Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Cellint (Israel)
  • Cubic Corporation (USA)
  • Garmin International, Inc. (USA)
  • Google Inc. (USA)
  • Waze Mobile (Israel)
  • Global Traffic Network Inc. (Australia)
  • HERE Global B.V. (Netherlands)
  • Infoblu S.p.A. (Italy)
  • INRIX, Inc. (USA)
  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
  • LG CNS (South Korea)
  • NavInfo Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Q-Free ASA (Norway)
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (USA)
  • TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands)
  • TrafficCast International, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Alarming Increase in Traffic Congestion Levels Creates Fertile Environment for TIS
  • Growing Importance of Intelligent Transport Systems to Drive Growth
  • Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects
  • Improved Traffic Flow
  • Reduced Travel Time & Superior Fuel Mileage
  • Decreased Vehicular Pollution
  • Enhanced Road Safety
  • Developed Regions

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

  • RDS-TMC Broadcasting: The Conventional TIS Platform
  • GPS Navigation Spawns Incredible Demand for TIS
  • Ubiquity of Internet Builds Momentum for Massive Growth
  • Smartphone Enhances Addressable Market for TIS
  • 4G Networks Boost Smartphone's Role in TIS
  • Big Data Seeks Role in TIS Domain
  • Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS
  • Traffic Updates Become Core Feature in On-Board Navigation Systems
  • Uptrend in Automotive Sales Bodes Well
  • TIS Gains Immense Popularity Among Urban Motorists

3. TRAFFIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS & SERVICES - A REVIEW

  • Types of TIS
  • Centralized TIS
  • SOTIS (Self-Organizing/Distributed TIS)
  • Information Dissemination and Communication
  • Mobile-Location Based TIS
  • Road Traffic Data Collection
  • Intrusive technologies
  • Floating Car Data (FCD)
  • Smartphone Apps

4. SERVICE LAUNCHES

  • Tomtom Unveils New Real-Time Traffic Information Service in London
  • Alibaba Unveils Amap Auto
  • Apple Unveils Apple Maps with Live Traffic Information in India
  • Google Updates Google Maps with Traffic Information in 12 Additional Cities in India

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Intel to Acquire Minority Stake in HERE
  • Toyota Teams Up with HERE Technologies
  • Coyote Extends Partnership with HERE Technologies
  • Mazda Renews Partnership with HERE
  • HERE Collaborates with BMW Group
  • GTN Acquires Radiate Media
  • Nedap Joins Hands with Cross
  • NavInfo, Tencent Holdings and GIC Jointly Acquire Minority Stake in HERE
  • TrafficCast International Acquires Traffax

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n7982p/traffic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire