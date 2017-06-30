Global Traffic Information Services Strategic Business Report 2017 - Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Traffic Information Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Traffic Information Services in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as

Airsage, Inc. ( USA )

) Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( China )

) Apple Inc. ( USA )

) Beijing Lingtu Software Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Cellint ( Israel )

) Cubic Corporation ( USA )

) Garmin International, Inc. ( USA )

) Google Inc. ( USA )

) Waze Mobile ( Israel )

) Global Traffic Network Inc. ( Australia )

) HERE Global B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Infoblu S.p.A. ( Italy )

) INRIX, Inc. ( USA )

) Kapsch TrafficCom AG ( Austria )

) LG CNS ( South Korea )

) NavInfo Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Q-Free ASA ( Norway )

) Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) TomTom International B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) TrafficCast International, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Alarming Increase in Traffic Congestion Levels Creates Fertile Environment for TIS

Growing Importance of Intelligent Transport Systems to Drive Growth

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Improved Traffic Flow

Reduced Travel Time & Superior Fuel Mileage

Decreased Vehicular Pollution

Enhanced Road Safety

Developed Regions

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



RDS-TMC Broadcasting: The Conventional TIS Platform

GPS Navigation Spawns Incredible Demand for TIS

Ubiquity of Internet Builds Momentum for Massive Growth

Smartphone Enhances Addressable Market for TIS

4G Networks Boost Smartphone's Role in TIS

Big Data Seeks Role in TIS Domain

Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS

Traffic Updates Become Core Feature in On-Board Navigation Systems

Uptrend in Automotive Sales Bodes Well

TIS Gains Immense Popularity Among Urban Motorists

3. TRAFFIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS & SERVICES - A REVIEW



Types of TIS

Centralized TIS

SOTIS (Self-Organizing/Distributed TIS)

Information Dissemination and Communication

Mobile-Location Based TIS

Road Traffic Data Collection

Intrusive technologies

Floating Car Data (FCD)

Smartphone Apps

4. SERVICE LAUNCHES



Tomtom Unveils New Real-Time Traffic Information Service in London

Alibaba Unveils Amap Auto

Apple Unveils Apple Maps with Live Traffic Information in India

Google Updates Google Maps with Traffic Information in 12 Additional Cities in India

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Intel to Acquire Minority Stake in HERE

Toyota Teams Up with HERE Technologies

Coyote Extends Partnership with HERE Technologies

Mazda Renews Partnership with HERE

HERE Collaborates with BMW Group

GTN Acquires Radiate Media

Nedap Joins Hands with Cross

NavInfo, Tencent Holdings and GIC Jointly Acquire Minority Stake in HERE

Holdings and GIC Jointly Acquire Minority Stake in HERE TrafficCast International Acquires Traffax

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



