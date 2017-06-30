Global Traffic Information Services Strategic Business Report 2017 - Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Traffic Information Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Traffic Information Services in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Airsage, Inc. (USA)
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
- Apple Inc. (USA)
- Beijing Lingtu Software Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Cellint (Israel)
- Cubic Corporation (USA)
- Garmin International, Inc. (USA)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- Waze Mobile (Israel)
- Global Traffic Network Inc. (Australia)
- HERE Global B.V. (Netherlands)
- Infoblu S.p.A. (Italy)
- INRIX, Inc. (USA)
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
- LG CNS (South Korea)
- NavInfo Co. Ltd. (China)
- Q-Free ASA (Norway)
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (USA)
- TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands)
- TrafficCast International, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Alarming Increase in Traffic Congestion Levels Creates Fertile Environment for TIS
- Growing Importance of Intelligent Transport Systems to Drive Growth
- Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects
- Improved Traffic Flow
- Reduced Travel Time & Superior Fuel Mileage
- Decreased Vehicular Pollution
- Enhanced Road Safety
- Developed Regions
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- RDS-TMC Broadcasting: The Conventional TIS Platform
- GPS Navigation Spawns Incredible Demand for TIS
- Ubiquity of Internet Builds Momentum for Massive Growth
- Smartphone Enhances Addressable Market for TIS
- 4G Networks Boost Smartphone's Role in TIS
- Big Data Seeks Role in TIS Domain
- Emphasis on Connected Car Widens Audience Base for TIS
- Traffic Updates Become Core Feature in On-Board Navigation Systems
- Uptrend in Automotive Sales Bodes Well
- TIS Gains Immense Popularity Among Urban Motorists
3. TRAFFIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS & SERVICES - A REVIEW
- Types of TIS
- Centralized TIS
- SOTIS (Self-Organizing/Distributed TIS)
- Information Dissemination and Communication
- Mobile-Location Based TIS
- Road Traffic Data Collection
- Intrusive technologies
- Floating Car Data (FCD)
- Smartphone Apps
4. SERVICE LAUNCHES
- Tomtom Unveils New Real-Time Traffic Information Service in London
- Alibaba Unveils Amap Auto
- Apple Unveils Apple Maps with Live Traffic Information in India
- Google Updates Google Maps with Traffic Information in 12 Additional Cities in India
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Intel to Acquire Minority Stake in HERE
- Toyota Teams Up with HERE Technologies
- Coyote Extends Partnership with HERE Technologies
- Mazda Renews Partnership with HERE
- HERE Collaborates with BMW Group
- GTN Acquires Radiate Media
- Nedap Joins Hands with Cross
- NavInfo, Tencent Holdings and GIC Jointly Acquire Minority Stake in HERE
- TrafficCast International Acquires Traffax
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
