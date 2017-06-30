

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has released its annual diversity report, although the company has made little improvement over the previous year, it still has a lot of ground to cover in order to diversify its workforce.



Google has been lately investing and launching various projects to diversify its workforce.



Google's updated workforce representation data shows that overall women make up 31 percent of its employees. In the past three years, women in tech roles have grown from 17 percent to 20 percent and women in leadership roles have grown from 21 percent to 25 percent.



On the ethnic side, Google's workforce continues to be dominated by whites and Asians. About 35 percent of the company's staff are Asian, while 56 percent are whites. The number of black employees at Google continues to remain at 2 percent. Hispanic staff number improved to 4 percent form 2 percent.



