TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Tellza Communications Inc. ("Tellza" or the "Company") (TSX: TEL) announced that the six nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2017 were elected as directors of Tellza. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at Tellza's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are as follows.

PERCENTAGE PERCENTAGE NAME OF NOMINEE FOR VOTED FOR WITHHELD VOTED AGAINST Gary Clifford 6,859,607 99.95% 3,120 0.05% Jonathan Martin 6,862,457 100.00% 270 0.00% Salil Munjal 6,861,457 99.98% 1,270 0.02% Vedat Kalkuz 6,861,371 99.98% 1,356 0.02% Ali Guven Kivilcim 6,858,602 99.94% 4,125 0.06% Huseyin Kizanlikli 6,860,565 99.97% 2,162 0.03%

The Company also announced that its shareholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation, and passed a special resolution approving the name change of the Corporation from Tellza Communications Inc. to Tellza Inc.

About Tellza

Tellza is Technology Company operating in the Communication market. The business is organized into three business units: Tellza Communications, Tellza Technologies and Tellza Investments. Tellza Communications is a global communications company operating under several brands: Route Dynamix, Phonetime, Tel3, and MatchcoM. Tellza Technologies provides real time big data management tools for the telecommunications market. Tellza Investments seeks portfolio investment opportunities in various market places. Tellza is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TEL).

