The Investment Company Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: The Investment Co plc (INV)

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: Philip J Milton & Company Plc

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: 14 June 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 30 June 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: 3%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights

Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

GB0004658257 142458 142458 146908 146908 3.08%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion period Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights

Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights

146908 3.08%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease

to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold

voting rights:



13. Additional information:



14. Contact name: Aidan McCarthy