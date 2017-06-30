Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentK-12 online tutoring market in APACreport until 2021. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The growth of K-12 online education market in APAC is driven by the development of institutional level and national level information and communication technology (ICT) plans for education in the region. The upsurge in the variety of offerings within the tablets, laptops, and desktops segments in the region, at competitive prices, has enabled schools to digitize their educational systems.

Competitive vendor landscape

The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Regional vendors are dominating the market by increasing their footprints. As a result, international vendors find it difficult to compete on parameters like language support, technology, and pricing options. To ensure sustained enrolment growth, vendors are increasing collaborations with schools and universities.

Jhansi Mary, an industry expert at Technavio for research on education, says, "The market is highly competitive, and the growth of players depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Vendors are focused on delivering their products through multiple distribution channels and designing specific products for pre-K-12 schools, as well as for students who need special care and attention. Partnerships with technology service providers have gained momentum, which is driven by the need to capitalize on online delivery platforms.

Top five K-12 online tutoring market vendors in APAC

Ambow Education

Ambow Education provides educational and career enhancement services in China. The company's services are focused on two primary business lines - better schools and better jobs. Better schools represent the K-12 degree programs and tutoring services that enable students to improve their academic performances and get through senior high school and university entrance examinations.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (CDEL) offers online education and test preparation courses, mainly focusing on professional education. Under the professional education segment, the company provides services for accounting, healthcare, construction, and engineering courses. Since inception, the company has over 230-course offerings.

New Oriental Education and Technology

New Oriental Education and Technology provides private educational services in China. It offers a range of educational programs, services, and products that comprise English and other foreign language training, primary and secondary school education, test preparation courses for admissions, assessment tests, software, other technology development and distribution of educational content, and online education.

TAL

TAL provides K-12 tutoring services to students from pre-school to 12 grade. It offers its services under the brand Xueersi and possesses an extensive network of learning centers. TAL offers a range of tutoring services in the market. The company is trying to penetrate the market through the expansion of service offerings and ramping up its strategic investments. It provides online courses for entrance examinations, pre-school education, and high school examinations through its websites.

Vedantu

Vedantu provides live online tutoring facilities in India. The products offered by the company is aligned as per the Indian education standards such as CBSE and ICSE. Also, it offers a personalized education for its learners via tech-enabled tutoring sessions. Furthermore, it also assists students in competitive examinations such as NTSE, IMO, JEE, and NSO.

