Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market 2017-2021 - Competition from Gallium Nitride Material Presents Market Challenges

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global silicon carbide market to grow at a CAGR of 14.04% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global silicon carbide market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand from steel and energy industries. The steel and energy industries are the biggest end-users of SiC. Together they consumed 438.3 kilo metric tons of SiC in 2016. A significant rise in the demand for SiC is expected from China and India because of fast-paced infrastructural developments



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for power electronics. In the power electronics industry, SiC is setting new standards in high-performance electrical conductivity, high thermal conductivity, and power savings. The SiC market in the power electronics industry has widespread application areas ranging from hybrid vehicles, wind turbines, industrial data centers, medical imaging, renewable energy, oil and gas, and aerospace.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competition from gallium nitride material. Gallium nitride-based devices range from transistors, Schottky diodes, power modules, MOSFETs, and IGBTs to rectifiers. Gallium nitride-based devices have similar performance as SiC-based devices. The key factor that is driving the competition between gallium nitride and SiC is the bulk commercialization of gallium nitride devices in comparison with SiC devices, which are recently being commercialized.



Key vendors



AGSCO

Carborundum Universal

Dow Corning

Henan Yicheng New Energy

Hongwu International Group

KYOCERA

Saint-Gobain

Other prominent vendors



ASUZAC

CeramTec

CoorsTek

ESD-SIC

ESK-SIC

Miller and Company

Norstel

Silicon Carbide Products

SNAM Abrasives

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Materials

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fq99xw/global_silicon

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716