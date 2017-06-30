Knorr-Bremse AG: Knorr-Bremse Continues to Pursue the Merger Clearance Process and the Offer for Haldex with Full Commitment

Knorr-Bremse does not share the view of Haldex board of directors - regards it as to impede the prerequisites for the execution of Knorr-Bremse's offer

Sound roadmap for the merger clearance process in place

Extraordinary general meeting in Haldex requested to be held without delay

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2017 / Knorr-Bremse AG ("Knorr-Bremse") has taken note of the decision of the board of directors of Haldex AB (publ) ("Haldex") to withdraw the support for Knorr-Bremse's offer to the shareholders of Haldex, announced by Haldex on 29 June 2017, without prior consultation with Knorr-Bremse.

As previously communicated, Knorr-Bremse had received indications by the EU Commission that it is likely to initiate an in-depth investigation (Phase II). Knorr-Bremse does not share Haldex's assessment that an in-depth investigation would not increase the likelihood of obtaining the EU Commission's approval. A Phase II will enable the EU Commission to investigate Knorr-Bremse's proposed acquisition of Haldex in-depth and to further evaluate the arguments which Knorr-Bremse has brought and continues to put forward. Knorr-Bremse has neither received indications nor reason to believe that the initiation of a Phase II investigation will have a negative impact on the feedback which market participants provide to the EU Commission. The assessment which the EU Commission has provided to Knorr-Bremse is preliminary at this stage of the review process and reflects so-called "serious doubts" with respect to certain overlapping business areas. It does not prejudice the EU Commission's final assessment at the end of a Phase II investigation, in which the EU Commission will need to conclude not whether there are serious doubts but whether Knorr-Bremse's proposed acquisition of Haldex will actually significantly impede effective competition. Overall, Knorr-Bremse takes a confident view on a potential in-depth investigation by the EU Commission in Phase II. Knorr-Bremse has spent considerable resources on the merger clearance process, is prepared to make very large efforts and to offer significant remedies to get the transaction cleared by the authorities. This includes all areas that have been considered as areas of concern by the EU Commission. In addition, to reduce the burden on Haldex, Knorr-Bremse has, since early spring 2017, undertaken to bear Haldex's costs for its external advisors engaged in the planning of potential remedies as well as for the compilation of relevant information for merger control authorities. This undertaking remains unchanged during a Phase II investigation. Knorr-Bremse has set up a structured process to implement divestments that may be required to address competitive concerns and has received indicative bids from several promising interested parties. Knorr-Bremse believes that there would be even more interested buyers but has so far limited the number of participants in the process to address Haldex' concerns regarding the impact on Haldex' organization.

Consequently, Knorr-Bremse does not share the view of the Haldex board of directors that it is in the best interest of Haldex's shareholders not to further assist Knorr-Bremse in the process of obtaining regulatory approvals and to contest the grant of approval by the Swedish Securities Council (the "SSC") to extend the acceptance period of Knorr-Bremse's offer. In Knorr-Bremse's opinion, these decisions by the Haldex board of directors impede the prerequisites for the execution of Knorr Bremse's offer. Knorr-Bremse has therefore today exercised its legal right to request that Haldex convenes an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to decide whether to support and endorse Knorr-Bremses application to the SSC as well as to support and cooperate with Knorr-Bremse in the continued merger clearance process. Given the urgency of the matter, Knorr-Bremse has proposed that the extraordinary general meeting is summoned and held without delay, and ideally held not later than on 28 July 2017.

Knorr-Bremse has asked the SSC to withhold further dealings with Knorr-Bremse's application for extension of the acceptance period until Haldex's shareholders have had the opportunity to resolve whether to support and endorse the application or not.

As part of the merger clearance process, Knorr-Bremse has today submitted a comprehensive divestiture commitment to the EU Commission in an effort to dispel the doubts which the EU Commission has previously communicated to Knorr-Bremse.

Klaus Deller, Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG, said: "We have made a highly attractive offer to shareholders and openly presented Haldex with our deal rationale and our perspectives on how we can best possibly cooperate to drive innovation and profitable growth in the future. We cannot understand the step taken by the Haldex Board as it causes significant uncertainty for Haldex shareholders, customers and employees alike. We have worked on the basis of a sound roadmap for the merger clearance process. We will therefore continue to drive this process with full commitment and as planned. By requesting an extraordinary general meeting we will take the necessary steps to create clarity for all stakeholders as soon as possible."

Background to the offer

On 5 September 2016, Knorr-Bremse announced a public offer to the shareholders of Haldex to tender all shares in Haldex to Knorr-Bremse. On 25 April 2017, it was announced that the acceptance period for the offer is extended until 26 September 2017. The completion of the offer is conditional upon, inter alia, that all necessary clearances from authorities are obtained on terms acceptable to Knorr-Bremse.

On 28 June 2017, Knorr-Bremse announced that it has received indications that the EU Commission might initiate a Phase II investigation and that against that background it has applied for permission from the SSC to extend the acceptance period until 9 February 2018. At the same time Knorr-Bremse stressed that it takes a confident view on the potential in-depth investigation by the EU Commission in Phase II.

