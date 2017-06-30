LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, today announces the availability of its Green Leaf Farms rosin products at the Pisos Dispensary, and its celebratory initiatives as the State of Nevada commences legal recreational marijuana use.

The State of Nevada -- especially the City of Las Vegas -- is emerging as the next "Amsterdam," and is expected to become the largest recreational marijuana market in the world. To ring in this historical occasion, Weed TV will cover, as part of its upcoming "High Stakes" television series, a special event from Pisos Dispensary. For maximum exposure, Weed TV will cover the event via live video broadcast and social media updates and livestreams.

The Pisos Dispensary is located at 4110 S Maryland Parkway, a few miles from the Las Vegas strip. When Pisos opened over a year ago, it was one of the first dispensaries to open, and today is a recognizable provider of premium, high-end marijuana. PNTV is pleased to announce that Pisos has agreed to carry Green Leaf Farms' new line of rosin products. Rosin is the purest form of marijuana extract and contains no solvents. Because rosin is new to the marketplace, it is of great significant that Green Leaf will offer three varieties of rosin -- Acapulco Gold, Gorilla Glue and Blue Dream -- which will be available for purchase beginning at 12 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

To celebrate this event, customers who purchase one of these Green Leaf Products will receive a Weed TV 420 T-shirt as a thank you.

"This day has been a long time coming. It marks both the end of prohibition and the true beginning of mass distribution for Green Leaf Farms products. Our products are now available at the Pisos Dispensary in Las Vegas, as well as in top notch dispensaries in Henderson. We are aggressively moving on the opportunities provided by this growing market, and plan to offer our products in many more locations soon," says PNTV CEO Mark Bradley. "I plan to be first in line Saturday morning to buy a Green Leaf Products and hopefully represent the first recreational transaction in the State of Nevada."

Player's Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 85% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle within our media operations.

