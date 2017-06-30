Book Network Int'l Limited ("NBNi"), a UK-based physical and digital book distributor, has been acquired by Ingram Publisher Services LLC an operating unit of Ingram Content Group. NBNi's client service business will stand alongside Ingram's wide range of digital, physical and print-on-demand solutions to create a premier global services offering.

"NBNi is a sound, established and widely respected distributor in the British book trade with a great stable of publisher clients, and well-supported by the excellent and experienced team in Plymouth. Our plan is to build on this strong foundation and grow the business: our acquisition of NBNi is premised upon that strategy. We think this is a marvellous opportunity to have a distribution centre in the U.K. and one that complements our growing range of services that we provide to publishers in the United Kingdom market," said David Taylor, senior vice president of content acquisition international at Ingram Content Group.

"As our academic publishing program in the U.K. has grown very quickly under the leadership of Oliver Gadsby in our London office, we are shifting our focus away from distribution and toward publishing outside of North America. We will continue to own and operate NBNi's sister company, National Book Network, in North America. Our 14 years in Plymouth have been rewarding, and we thank the team there. Ingram is the ideal new owner to step into our shoes, and we will be pleased to remain clients of NBNi for all our international distribution," said Jed Lyons, CEO of NBNi's parent company, the Rowman Littlefield Publishing Group, Inc.

Ingram Publisher Services will add NBNi's distribution facility in Plymouth, UK to its extensive digital and print logistics network.

About Ingram

The world is reading and Ingram Content Group ("Ingram") connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram's services include digital and physical book distribution, print on demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, VitalSource Technologies LLC, Verba Software, Inc., Ingram Library Services LLC, and Tennessee Book Company LLC.

About NBNi

Book Network Int'l is the international book and ebook distribution arm of Rowman Littlefield Publishing Group, one of the biggest independent publishers in North America. R&L also owns the leading independent distributor in the US, National Book Network (NBN), Globe Pequot, Falcon Guides, Lyons Press, Stackpole Books, Bernan, Sundance-Newbridge and is affiliated with award-winning, independent interdisciplinary London-based publisher Rowman Littlefield International.

