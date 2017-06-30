In accordance with its publication schedule, on June 30 2017, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Iceland. The stable outlook balances the potential for improvements in Iceland's fiscal position against risks of the economy overheating during the next two years.



