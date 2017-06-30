Global Electron Microscopes Market 2015-2025

DUBLIN, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the electron microscopes market by products, revenues, markets and companies. This report includes electron microscopes used in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, manufacturing and process industries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, clinical and diagnostic, and other industries.

This report will discuss electron microscope equipment manufacturers and suppliers based on their product portfolios, recent developments and core strategies. The electron microscope market addressed in this report has been analyzed for the four main global areas of North America, Europe, Asia and ROW.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global market for electron microscopes.

- Analysis of the transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and dual beam markets through 2025 including unit sales, and conservative and optimistic revenue estimates.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and projections of CAGRs through 2025.

- Discussion of key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics and geographic trends.

- Evaluation of the market by end users.

- Comprehensive company profiles for all companies in the electron microscope market. Companies profiled include Hitachi, Carl Zeiss, FEI and Jeol.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Revenues And Sales (Electron Microscopes)

2.2 Competition

2.3 The Market In 2016

2.4 The Market In 2017

2.5 Main Players Financial Results 2016

2.6 Target Markets



3 Electron Microscopes

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)

3.3 Benchtop Sems

3.4 Price

3.5 Market Share

3.6 Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM)

3.7 Dual Beam Instruments (FIB-SEM)

3.8 Market Outlook



4 Sales Of Electron Microscopes To The Semiconductor Industry

4.1 Global Semiconductors Market

4.1.1 Revenues 2010-2025

4.2 Market Outlook For 2017 And Beyond



5 Sales Of Electron Microscopes To The Materials And Nanomaterials Research Market

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenues 2010-2025

5.2 Market Outlook For 2017 And Beyond



6 Sales Of Electron Microscopes To The Life Sciences And Biotechnology Market

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenues 2010-2025

6.2 Market Outlook For 2017 And Beyond



7 Sales To Other Markets

7.1 Market Outlook For 2017 And Beyond



8 Electron Microscopes Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



- Carl Zeiss

- FEI

- Hitachi

- Jeol



