The global hernia repair devices marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global hernia repair devices marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on procedure (open hernia repair procedure and MI hernia repair procedure), product (hernia repair mesh products and hernia repair fixation devices), and end-users (hospitals and ASCs).

The market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of hernia cases, growing shift toward MI techniques such as laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgeries, and increased focus of vendors on developing advanced hernia repair devices. Surgeons are increasingly recommending laparoscopic procedures for treating hernia. These procedures offer less pain and ensure quick recovery compared with open hernia repair procedures.

Technavio's healthcare and life science research analysts categorize the global hernia repair devices market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest hernia repair devices market

"The demand for premium priced fixation devices and mesh products is increasing owing to the benefits they offer: absorbable nature, efficacy, and low chances of hernia recurrence. As per the Food and Drug administration, more than 1 million hernia repair surgeries are performed each year in the US alone, of which around 800,000 are inguinal surgeries," says Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices

Increasing geriatric and obese population, which is vulnerable to hernia, and the shift toward MI procedures have primarily contributed to market growth. The growing awareness about hernia and the easy availability of reimbursements for treatment are resulting in the steady growth of the hernia repair devices market in the US.

Hernia repair devices market in EMEA

"Healthcare agencies and policy providers are expecting integrated value propositions from manufacturers in terms of performance, efficiency, safety, and long-term cost effectiveness for their hernia repair devices. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced devices such as self-fixating mesh, absorbable biologic mesh, and robotic systems, to enhance the surgical outcome of hernia repair," says Barath.

The introduction of new products and innovative surgical technologies is expected to increase the sales of hernia repair devices in EMEA. The major contributors in EMEA were the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The preference for MI techniques such as laparoscopy and robot-assisted surgeries and the need to reduce hospitalization costs is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Hernia repair devices market in APAC

Japan is the largest contributor both in terms of procedures and revenue in APAC. Some of the leading vendors such as Medtronic, Ethicon, and C.R. Bard are expanding their business operations in countries like China and India owing to the presence of numerous growth opportunities compared with developed countries.

Growing older population and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are among the significant growth drivers for the market. Local manufacturers in APAC are offering low-cost products, especially synthetic mesh products, which has resulted in global vendors facing threats from these manufacturers. Developing countries such as China and India will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global hernia repair devices market highlighted in the report are:

B. Braun Melsungen

Cook Medical

C.R. Bard

Ethicon

Medtronic

